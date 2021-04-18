EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0309 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $176,197.55 and $80,739.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.17 or 0.00661196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00085540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00037531 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

