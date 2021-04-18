Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,753 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26. Xylem has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

