Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives $8.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

