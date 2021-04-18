City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.07 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

