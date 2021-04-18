U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

