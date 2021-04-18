Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

NYSE GE opened at $13.39 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

