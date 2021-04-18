Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lowered by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $59.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

