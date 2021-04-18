General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.