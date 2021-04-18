Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Holdings Lowered by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NBR opened at $89.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

