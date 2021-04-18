Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 87,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $392.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

