Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of RYTM opened at $19.71 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $989.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,740,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

