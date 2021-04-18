Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Drops By 23.5%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 220.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 970.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

