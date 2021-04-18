Analysts Set Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) PT at $28.25

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of analysts have commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

