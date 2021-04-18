Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 2,053 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $77.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

