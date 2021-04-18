ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.2% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $95.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97.

