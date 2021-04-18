Cohen Klingenstein LLC Invests $241,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,165 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.
In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
