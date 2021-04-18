Cohen Klingenstein LLC Invests $241,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,165 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $84.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

