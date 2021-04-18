Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.14 ($28.41).

Several research firms have weighed in on SZG. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

SZG opened at €27.98 ($32.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a twelve month high of €28.60 ($33.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

