KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $5,478,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $821,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,964.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,414,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,808,871.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,150,825 shares of company stock valued at $206,702,280 in the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

DDOG stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,010.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

