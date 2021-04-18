Investors Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

Get The Brink's alerts:

BCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.04 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.