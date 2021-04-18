Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 10,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $138.21 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

