Investors Financial Group LLC Has $355,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $1,448,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $39.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

