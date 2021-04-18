Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,568,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,431,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

