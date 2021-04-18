Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.37 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

