Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT at $30.33

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KDNY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $673.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

