Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Target Price at $102.25

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.45.

IBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

IBP opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

