Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Drops By 26.4%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 26,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DAIO opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

