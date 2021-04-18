Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ashland Global worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

