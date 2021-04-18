Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,080 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.30 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

