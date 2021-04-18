Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

