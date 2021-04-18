Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

