Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.83.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

