Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 174 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $184.01 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

