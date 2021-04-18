Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $21.06 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of VeriSign worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,678 shares of company stock worth $6,990,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $208.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.22. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

