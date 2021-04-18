Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $26.12 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

ED stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

