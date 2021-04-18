Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $29,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

