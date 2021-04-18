Vivid Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.16. 182,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. The company has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

