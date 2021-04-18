Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $126.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

