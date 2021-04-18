First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $435.28 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.28 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

