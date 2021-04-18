Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

Shares of SPOT opened at $292.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $136.03 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

