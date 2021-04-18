AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $580,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 814.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $62.39 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

