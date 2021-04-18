First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 164 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,741,000 after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.63. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $179.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.13.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

