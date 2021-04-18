Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1,414.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Bank System by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Community Bank System by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CBU opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

