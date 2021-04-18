Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,137,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of THO stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

