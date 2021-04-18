Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 489,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 89,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 152,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.