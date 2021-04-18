Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,378. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE JWN opened at $35.83 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.