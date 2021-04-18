Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.