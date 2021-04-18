Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $85.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

