TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 61.7% in March

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 249,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TCG BDC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCG BDC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $755.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.71 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

