Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Grows By 60.0%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CBMB opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

