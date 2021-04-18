Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Plans Dividend of $0.54

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5383 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HENKY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

